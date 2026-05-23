FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Reds On May 23

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News