Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Reds On May 23
Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Leahy is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.