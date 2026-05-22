Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Reds On May 22
Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Leahy has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Leahy is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.