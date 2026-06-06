Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Reds On June 6

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.42 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.