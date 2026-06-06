FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Reds On June 6

Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.42 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News