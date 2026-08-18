Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Reds On Aug. 18

Leahy is 9-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.