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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Red Sox On April 11

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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