Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Red Sox On April 11

Leahy is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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