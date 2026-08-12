Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Phillies On Aug. 12

Leahy is 8-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.