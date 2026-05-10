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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Padres On May 10

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Leahy has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Leahy is 4-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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