Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Padres On May 10

Leahy is 4-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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