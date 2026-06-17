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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Padres On June 17

Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has -134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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