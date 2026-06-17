Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Padres On June 17

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.