Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Mets On March 30

Leahy went 4-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.