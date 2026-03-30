Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Mets On March 30
Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Leahy has -104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Leahy went 4-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.