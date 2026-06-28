Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Marlins On June 28

Leahy is 5-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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