Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Marlins On June 28
Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has -110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Leahy is 5-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up three hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.