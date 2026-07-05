Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 5
Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.