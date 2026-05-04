Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 4
Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Leahy has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Leahy is 3-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.