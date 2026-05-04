Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 4

Leahy is 3-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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