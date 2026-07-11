Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Braves On July 11

Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.73 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing just one hit.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.