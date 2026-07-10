Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 10

Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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