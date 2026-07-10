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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 10

Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has -156 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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