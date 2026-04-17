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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Astros On April 17

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, April 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Leahy has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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