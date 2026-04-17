Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Astros On April 17

Leahy is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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