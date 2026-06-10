Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Play Royals On June 10

Higashioka is hitting for a .236 BA, .308 OBP and .377 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 14 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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