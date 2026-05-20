Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Rockies On May 20

Higashioka is hitting for a .208 BA, .269 OBP and .306 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .575 and he has scored seven runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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