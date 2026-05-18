Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Rockies On May 18

Higashioka is hitting for a .211 BA, .273 OBP and .310 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored seven runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Jose Quintana makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.