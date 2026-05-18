FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Rockies On May 18

Kyle Higashioka and the Texas Rangers will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, May 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Higashioka is hitting for a .211 BA, .273 OBP and .310 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored seven runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Jose Quintana makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News