Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Take On Red Sox On June 14

Higashioka is hitting for a .225 BA, .306 OBP and .360 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 14 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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