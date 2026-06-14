Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Take On Red Sox On June 14
Kyle Higashioka and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Higashioka is hitting for a .225 BA, .306 OBP and .360 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 14 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.