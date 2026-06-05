Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 5

Higashioka is hitting for a .240 BA, .318 OBP and .365 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 13 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Parker Messick (6-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.