FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 5

Kyle Higashioka and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Higashioka is hitting for a .240 BA, .318 OBP and .365 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 13 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Parker Messick (6-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News