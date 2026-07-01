Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Play Guardians On July 1

Higashioka is hitting for a .221 BA, .301 OBP and .350 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 16 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (6-3) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.