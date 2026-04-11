Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Dodgers On April 11

Higashioka had a .241 BA, .291 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .693 and he scored 33 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 47 runs. In his most recent action (on April 7 against the Mariners) he went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Emmet Sheehan (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.

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