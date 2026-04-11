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Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Dodgers On April 11

Kyle Higashioka and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Higashioka had a .241 BA, .291 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .693 and he scored 33 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 47 runs. In his most recent action (on April 7 against the Mariners) he went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Emmet Sheehan (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

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