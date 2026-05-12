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Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Take On Diamondbacks On May 12

Kyle Higashioka and his Texas Rangers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Higashioka is hitting for a .217 BA, .288 OBP and .283 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored five runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

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