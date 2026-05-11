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Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 11

Kyle Higashioka and the Texas Rangers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Higashioka is hitting for a .211 BA, .286 OBP and .281 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored five runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

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