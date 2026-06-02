Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Play Cardinals On June 2

Higashioka is hitting for a .211 BA, .283 OBP and .333 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 10 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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