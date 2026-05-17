Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Astros On May 17

Higashioka is hitting for a .194 BA, .260 OBP and .254 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored five runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.

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