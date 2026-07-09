Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Angels On July 9

Higashioka is hitting for a .223 BA, .307 OBP and .365 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 18 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.