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Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Angels On July 9

Kyle Higashioka and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Higashioka is hitting for a .223 BA, .307 OBP and .365 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 18 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

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