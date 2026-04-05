Kyle Harrison And Brewers Face Royals On April 5

Harrison is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.