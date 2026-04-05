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Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Face Royals On April 5

Kyle Harrison will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Harrison has -158 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harrison is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

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