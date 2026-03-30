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Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Rays On March 30

Kyle Harrison will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, on Monday, March 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harrison has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison went 1-1 with a 4.04 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Rays averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

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