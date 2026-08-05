Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Pirates On Aug. 5

Harrison is 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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