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Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Pirates On Aug. 5

Kyle Harrison will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harrison has +130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison is 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

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