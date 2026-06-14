Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Phillies On June 14
Kyle Harrison will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Harrison has +124 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Harrison is 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.