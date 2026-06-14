Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Phillies On June 14

Harrison is 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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