FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Phillies On June 14

Kyle Harrison will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Harrison has +124 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harrison is 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News