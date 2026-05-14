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Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Padres On May 14

Kyle Harrison will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Harrison has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Harrison is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

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