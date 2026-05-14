Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Padres On May 14

Harrison is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.