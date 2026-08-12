Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Padres On Aug. 12

Harrison is 9-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.