Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Padres On Aug. 11

Harrison is 9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing just one hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.