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Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Padres On Aug. 11

Kyle Harrison will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Harrison has +114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison is 9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing just one hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

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