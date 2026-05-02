FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Nationals On May 2

Kyle Harrison will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Harrison has +104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Harrison is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News