Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Nationals On May 2

Harrison is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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