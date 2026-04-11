Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Nationals On April 11

Harrison is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.