Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Nationals On April 11
Kyle Harrison will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Harrison has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Harrison is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Nationals are averaging 6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.