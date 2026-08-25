Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 25

Harrison is 10-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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