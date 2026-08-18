Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 18

Harrison is 9-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.