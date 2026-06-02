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Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Giants On June 2

Kyle Harrison will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harrison has -110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison is 6-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

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