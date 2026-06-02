Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Giants On June 2

Harrison is 6-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.