Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Cubs On June 27

Harrison is 8-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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