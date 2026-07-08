Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Cardinals On July 8

Harrison is 8-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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