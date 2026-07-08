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Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Cardinals On July 8

Kyle Harrison will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Harrison has +124 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison is 8-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

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