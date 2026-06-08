Kyle Harrison And Brewers Face Athletics On June 8

Harrison is 7-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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