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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Phillies On May 9

Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Freeland has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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