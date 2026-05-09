Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Phillies On May 9

Freeland is 1-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.