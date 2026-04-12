Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Padres On April 12
Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Freeland has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Freeland is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.