Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Padres On April 12

Freeland is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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