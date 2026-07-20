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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Nationals On July 20

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Freeland has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 2-8 with a 7.36 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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