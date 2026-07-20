Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Nationals On July 20

Freeland is 2-8 with a 7.36 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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