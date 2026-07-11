Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On July 11

Freeland is 2-7 with a 7.46 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.