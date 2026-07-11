Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Giants On July 10

Freeland is 2-7 with a 7.46 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.