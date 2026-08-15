Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Giants On Aug. 15

Freeland is 4-10 with a 6.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed eight innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.