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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Giants On Aug. 15

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Freeland is 4-10 with a 6.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed eight innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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