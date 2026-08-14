Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Giants On Aug. 14

Freeland is 3-10 with a 6.63 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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