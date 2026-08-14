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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Giants On Aug. 14

Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Freeland has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 3-10 with a 6.63 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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