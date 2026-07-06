Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Dodgers On July 6

Freeland is 2-7 with a 7.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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